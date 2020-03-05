Stage Stores, Inc. [NYSE: SSI] gained by 19.19% on the last trading session, reaching $0.66 price per share at the time. Stage Stores, Inc. represents 30.17M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.80M with the latest information.

The Stage Stores, Inc. traded at the price of $0.66 with 1.29 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SSI shares recorded 2.24M.

Stage Stores, Inc. [NYSE:SSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 03/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stage Stores, Inc. [SSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stage Stores, Inc. [SSI] sitting at -3.91 and its Gross Margin at +23.97, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.90%. Its Return on Equity is -29.37, and its Return on Assets is -10.98. These metrics suggest that this Stage Stores, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stage Stores, Inc. [SSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -5.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 98.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -46.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96. Stage Stores, Inc. [SSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Stage Stores, Inc. [SSI] earns $120,697 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 669.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.39 and its Current Ratio is 2.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Stage Stores, Inc. [SSI] has 30.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 9.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.42, which indicates that it is 15.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stage Stores, Inc. [SSI] a Reliable Buy?

Stage Stores, Inc. [SSI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.