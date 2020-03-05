Superconductor Technologies Inc.[SCON] stock saw a move by -4.20% on Thursday, touching 2.84 million. Based on the recent volume, Superconductor Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SCON shares recorded 17.37M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] stock could reach median target price of $9.00.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] stock additionally went up by +41.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.60% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SCON stock is set at -81.72% by far, with shares price recording returns by 72.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SCON shares showcased -58.75% decrease. SCON saw -89.75% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 114.96% compared to high within the same period of time.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SCON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 03/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] sitting at -528.47 and its Gross Margin at -122.04.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -138.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -122.70%. Its Return on Equity is -137.15, and its Return on Assets is -119.49. These metrics suggest that this Superconductor Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -14.00. Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] earns $62,240 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 20.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.66 and its Current Ratio is 6.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has 17.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 2.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 32.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.