Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.35 after TRNX shares went up by 66.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:TRNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.21.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] sitting at -154.20 and its Gross Margin at +31.12.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -41.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] earns $111,646 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has 38.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 5.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.34, which indicates that it is 55.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.