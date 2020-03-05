Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $137.25 after TDOC shares went up by 10.12% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Teladoc Health, Inc. [NYSE:TDOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.64.

Fundamental Analysis of Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] sitting at -12.12 and its Gross Margin at +59.62, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.80%. Its Return on Equity is -9.75, and its Return on Assets is -6.51. These metrics suggest that this Teladoc Health, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -322.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.40. Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 186.30.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.52 and its Current Ratio is 6.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] has 78.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.57 to 148.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 182.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 9.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.40. This RSI suggests that Teladoc Health, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.