Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] took an upward turn with a change of 11.43%, trading at the price of $28.76 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.07 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.12M shares for that time period. THC monthly volatility recorded 5.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.67%. PS value for THC stocks is 0.17 with PB recorded at .

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.81.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] sitting at +9.09 and its Gross Margin at +9.09, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Assets is -1.06.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99. companyname [THC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.19.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.81. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has 106.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.18 to 39.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 9.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.