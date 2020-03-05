The GEO Group, Inc.[GEO] stock saw a move by 5.49% on Thursday, touching 1.49 million. Based on the recent volume, The GEO Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GEO shares recorded 130.85M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] stock could reach median target price of $23.00.

The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] stock additionally went up by +4.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.26% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GEO stock is set at -26.04% by far, with shares price recording returns by 23.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GEO shares showcased -2.14% decrease. GEO saw -29.67% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 27.26% compared to high within the same period of time.

The GEO Group, Inc. [NYSE:GEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.02.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] sitting at +6.03 and its Gross Margin at +19.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 16.36, and its Return on Assets is 3.89. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GEO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 287.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 282.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.86 and P/E Ratio of 12.12. These metrics all suggest that The GEO Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58.

The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] has 130.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.28 to 24.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 7.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.