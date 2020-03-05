TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] stock went up by 5.62% or 5.12 points up from its previous closing price of $91.07. The stock reached $96.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TRU share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +2.17% in the period of the last 7 days.

TRU had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $96.20, at one point touching $92.07. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $96.20. The 52-week high currently stands at $101.16 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 48.10% after the recent low of $63.13.

TransUnion [NYSE:TRU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TransUnion [TRU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TransUnion [TRU] sitting at +23.04 and its Gross Margin at +53.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.10%. These measurements indicate that TransUnion [TRU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.00, and its Return on Assets is 4.97. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TRU financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.21. TransUnion [TRU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.45 and P/E Ratio of 53.14. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.55 and its Current Ratio is 1.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TransUnion [TRU] has 191.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.13 to 101.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 4.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TransUnion [TRU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TransUnion [TRU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.