United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] dipped by -5.80% on the last trading session, reaching $56.02 price per share at the time. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. represents 261.44M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.55B with the latest information.

The United Airlines Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $56.02 with 4.19 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UAL shares recorded 4.37M.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.47.

Fundamental Analysis of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] sitting at +10.47 and its Gross Margin at +14.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 27.96, and its Return on Assets is 5.77. These metrics all suggest that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 158.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.31 and P/E Ratio of 4.83. These metrics all suggest that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 31.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.48 and its Current Ratio is 0.55. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] has 261.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.31 to 96.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 8.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.62. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] a Reliable Buy?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. [UAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.