The share price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] inclined by $228.26, presently trading at $245.32. The company’s shares saw 49.88% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $163.68 recorded on 03/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VRTX jumped by +5.72% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.30% compared to 13.28 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.42%, while additionally gaining 30.63% during the last 12 months. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $266.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.28% increase from the current trading price.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $228.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] sitting at +28.31 and its Gross Margin at +86.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30%. These measurements indicate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 22.37, and its Return on Assets is 16.16. These metrics all suggest that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.37 and P/E Ratio of 54.45. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] earns $1,376,758 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.49 and its Current Ratio is 3.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has 258.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $63.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 163.68 to 249.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 5.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.