Virtu Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] stock went up by 6.48% or 1.33 points up from its previous closing price of $20.53. The stock reached $21.86 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VIRT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +15.23% in the period of the last 7 days.

VIRT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $21.93, at one point touching $20.20. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $21.93. The 52-week high currently stands at $25.76 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -14.31% after the recent low of $14.94.

Virtu Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] sitting at -3.24 and its Gross Margin at +40.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.60%. Its Return on Equity is -5.14, and its Return on Assets is -0.69. These metrics suggest that this Virtu Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 219.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 185.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.45.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18.

Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] has 189.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.94 to 25.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.65, which indicates that it is 5.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.45. This RSI suggests that Virtu Financial, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.