AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] opened at $89.27 and closed at $91.75 a share within trading session on 03/04/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $91.14.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] had 2.17 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.13M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.39%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.25%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $62.66 during that period and ABBV managed to take a rebound to $97.86 in the last 52 weeks.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at +41.83 and its Gross Margin at +77.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60%. These measurements indicate that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.20%. Its Return on Assets is 10.56.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.06 and its Current Ratio is 3.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $136.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.66 to 97.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 5.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.