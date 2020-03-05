Aytu BioScience, Inc.[AYTU] stock saw a move by 6.25% on Thursday, touching 2.89 million. Based on the recent volume, Aytu BioScience, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AYTU shares recorded 21.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] stock could reach median target price of $4.88.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] stock additionally went down by -4.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -16.32% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AYTU stock is set at -45.91% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.49% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AYTU shares showcased -56.88% decrease. AYTU saw -77.20% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.98% compared to high within the same period of time.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.56.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] sitting at -222.35 and its Gross Margin at +40.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59. Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.68.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] earns $138,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.60 and its Current Ratio is 2.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] has 21.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.29, which indicates that it is 17.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.