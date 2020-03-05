East West Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] opened at $38.65 and closed at $37.86 a share within trading session on 03/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.44% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $39.92.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, East West Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] had 3.15 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.17M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.63%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $37.02 during that period and EWBC managed to take a rebound to $55.35 in the last 52 weeks.

East West Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ:EWBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.86.

Fundamental Analysis of East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] sitting at +41.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.80%. These measurements indicate that East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.20%. Its Return on Equity is 14.28, and its Return on Assets is 1.58. These metrics suggest that this East West Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.55 and P/E Ratio of 8.65. These metrics all suggest that East West Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.16.

East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] has 146.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.02 to 55.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 6.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.