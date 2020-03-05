Essential Utilities, Inc. [NYSE: WTRG] opened at $46.06 and closed at $45.31 a share within trading session on 03/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $48.45.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Essential Utilities, Inc. [NYSE: WTRG] had 1.64 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.30M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.70%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $34.79 during that period and WTRG managed to take a rebound to $54.52 in the last 52 weeks.

Essential Utilities, Inc. [NYSE:WTRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.31.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Essential Utilities, Inc. [WTRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Essential Utilities, Inc. [WTRG] sitting at +38.23 and its Gross Margin at +44.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50%. These measurements indicate that Essential Utilities, Inc. [WTRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.62, and its Return on Assets is 2.73. These metrics suggest that this Essential Utilities, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.19.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 6.31.

Essential Utilities, Inc. [WTRG] has 232.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.79 to 54.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 5.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Essential Utilities, Inc. [WTRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. [WTRG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.