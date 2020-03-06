Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] opened at $80.29 and closed at $80.52 a share within trading session on 03/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.32% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $80.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] had 2.47 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.42M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.20%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.66%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $72.36 during that period and ABT managed to take a rebound to $92.45 in the last 52 weeks.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.52.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] sitting at +14.39 and its Gross Margin at +52.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60%. These measurements indicate that Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.20%. Its Return on Equity is 11.90, and its Return on Assets is 5.43. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.30. Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.21 and P/E Ratio of 38.90. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.04 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has 1.81B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $145.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.36 to 92.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 5.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abbott Laboratories [ABT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abbott Laboratories [ABT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.