Aircastle Limited [AYR] took an upward turn with a change of -2.04%, trading at the price of $31.24 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.44 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Aircastle Limited shares have an average trading volume of 540.68K shares for that time period. AYR monthly volatility recorded 0.30%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.61%. PS value for AYR stocks is 2.69 with PB recorded at 1.13.

Aircastle Limited [NYSE:AYR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.89.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aircastle Limited [AYR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aircastle Limited [AYR] sitting at +47.57 and its Gross Margin at +56.34, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Aircastle Limited [AYR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.20%. Its Return on Equity is 7.66, and its Return on Assets is 1.94. These metrics suggest that this Aircastle Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aircastle Limited [AYR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 246.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 246.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Aircastle Limited [AYR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.21 and P/E Ratio of 15.14. These metrics all suggest that Aircastle Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 52.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.18. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Aircastle Limited [AYR] has 75.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.63 to 32.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 0.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aircastle Limited [AYR] a Reliable Buy?

Aircastle Limited [AYR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.