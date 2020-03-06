Alaska Air Group, Inc. [NYSE: ALK] dipped by -12.54% on the last trading session, reaching $43.46 price per share at the time. Alaska Air Group, Inc. represents 129.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.61B with the latest information.

The Alaska Air Group, Inc. traded at the price of $43.46 with 3.86 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ALK shares recorded 1.38M.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. [NYSE:ALK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.69.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] sitting at +12.75 and its Gross Margin at +22.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.00%. Its Return on Equity is 19.03, and its Return on Assets is 6.03. These metrics all suggest that Alaska Air Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.89 and P/E Ratio of 7.02. These metrics all suggest that Alaska Air Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] earns $363,844 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 25.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 0.64. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] has 129.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.30 to 72.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 7.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.81. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] a Reliable Buy?

Alaska Air Group, Inc. [ALK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.