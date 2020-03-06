Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] dipped by -4.30% on the last trading session, reaching $24.73 price per share at the time. Ally Financial Inc. represents 379.86M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.39B with the latest information.

The Ally Financial Inc. traded at the price of $24.73 with 4.41 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ALLY shares recorded 4.25M.

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.84.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] sitting at +16.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40%. These measurements indicate that Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.43, and its Return on Assets is 0.96. These metrics suggest that this Ally Financial Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 274.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78. Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.99 and P/E Ratio of 5.71. These metrics all suggest that Ally Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.06.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has 379.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.42 to 35.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 3.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.