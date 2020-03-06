Apache Corporation [NYSE: APA] shares went lower by -7.52% from its previous closing of $24.34, now trading at the price of $22.51, also adding -1.83 points. Is APA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.03 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 374.18M float and a -10.27% run over in the last seven days. APA share price has been hovering between $38.12 and $18.33 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Apache Corporation [NYSE:APA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.34.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apache Corporation [APA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apache Corporation [APA] sitting at +5.65 and its Gross Margin at +15.36, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is -68.43, and its Return on Assets is -17.90. These metrics suggest that this Apache Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.86. Apache Corporation [APA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.36.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Apache Corporation [APA] has 378.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.33 to 38.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 5.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.83. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apache Corporation [APA] a Reliable Buy?

Apache Corporation [APA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.