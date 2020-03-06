Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE: APO] shares went lower by -0.47% from its previous closing of $42.94, now trading at the price of $42.74, also adding -0.2 points. Is APO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.12 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 206.74M float and a +1.02% run over in the last seven days. APO share price has been hovering between $52.67 and $27.69 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.94.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] sitting at +45.71 and its Gross Margin at +99.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.50%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.50%. Its Return on Equity is 50.05, and its Return on Assets is 11.10. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.95 and P/E Ratio of 11.48. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.39.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has 426.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.69 to 52.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 4.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.