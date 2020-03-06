Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $24.01 after AXTA shares went down by -5.70% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] sitting at +13.48 and its Gross Margin at +32.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 19.46, and its Return on Assets is 3.69. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXTA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 283.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 279.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.54 and P/E Ratio of 22.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.85 and its Current Ratio is 2.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has 240.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.34 to 32.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 3.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.