Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] shares went lower by -3.74% from its previous closing of $91.06, now trading at the price of $87.65, also adding -3.41 points. Is BAX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.82 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BAX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 509.97M float and a +4.01% run over in the last seven days. BAX share price has been hovering between $95.00 and $72.42 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] sitting at +15.96 and its Gross Margin at +43.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.30%. These measurements indicate that Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.00%. Its Return on Equity is 19.27, and its Return on Assets is 9.95. These metrics all suggest that Baxter International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.15 and P/E Ratio of 29.52. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] earns $222,540 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.50 and its Current Ratio is 2.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has 515.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $45.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.42 to 95.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 4.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Baxter International Inc. [BAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Baxter International Inc. [BAX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.