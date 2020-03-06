Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.[BBBY] stock saw a move by 2.42% on Thursday, touching 1.95 million. Based on the recent volume, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BBBY shares recorded 120.74M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock additionally went down by -11.38% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -38.14% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BBBY stock is set at -38.93% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.21% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BBBY shares showcased 0.32% increase. BBBY saw -50.33% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.97% compared to high within the same period of time.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.49.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] sitting at +3.51 and its Gross Margin at +34.12, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -5.04, and its Return on Assets is -2.02. These metrics suggest that this Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] earns $194,013 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has 120.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.31 to 19.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 8.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.