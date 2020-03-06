BGC Partners, Inc.[BGCP] stock saw a move by -1.90% on Thursday, touching 1.19 million. Based on the recent volume, BGC Partners, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BGCP shares recorded 521.89M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] stock additionally went down by -0.21% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -20.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BGCP stock is set at -17.85% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.71% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BGCP shares showcased -7.06% decrease. BGCP saw -24.33% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.26% compared to high within the same period of time.

BGC Partners, Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.74.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] sitting at +4.76 and its Gross Margin at +92.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 7.66, and its Return on Assets is 1.52. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BGCP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 169.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 168.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58.

BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] has 521.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.46 to 6.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 4.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.