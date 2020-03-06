BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: BJ] stock went up by 6.14% or 1.33 points up from its previous closing price of $21.66. The stock reached $22.99 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BJ share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +16.58% in the period of the last 7 days.

BJ had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $23.05, at one point touching $20.61. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $23.05. The 52-week high currently stands at $29.41 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -10.27% after the recent low of $18.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:BJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.66.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] sitting at +2.41 and its Gross Margin at +17.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.80%. Its Return on Assets is 3.90.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 112.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] earns $493,020 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 67.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.99. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.85. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] has 140.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.84 to 29.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] a Reliable Buy?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.