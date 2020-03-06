BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] took an upward turn with a change of -5.20%, trading at the price of $29.90 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.74 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while BorgWarner Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.69M shares for that time period. BWA monthly volatility recorded 4.05%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.25%. PS value for BWA stocks is 0.60 with PB recorded at 1.30.

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.54.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] sitting at +12.11 and its Gross Margin at +20.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.70, and its Return on Assets is 7.54. These metrics all suggest that BorgWarner Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.90 and P/E Ratio of 8.29. These metrics all suggest that BorgWarner Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] earns $350,793 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.30 and its Current Ratio is 1.65. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has 205.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.98 to 46.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 5.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. [BWA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.