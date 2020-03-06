Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $37.15 after BSX shares went down by -0.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.46.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] sitting at +15.95 and its Gross Margin at +64.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.80%. These measurements indicate that Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.20%. Its Return on Equity is 41.59, and its Return on Assets is 18.23. These metrics all suggest that Boston Scientific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.46. Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.74 and P/E Ratio of 11.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.64 and its Current Ratio is 0.97. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has 1.42B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $53.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.35 to 46.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 4.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.