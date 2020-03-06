Capital One Financial Corporation[COF] stock saw a move by -4.76% on Thursday, touching 3.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Capital One Financial Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of COF shares recorded 461.84M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock could reach median target price of $115.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock additionally went down by -4.59% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -16.34% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of COF stock is set at 3.11% by far, with shares price recording returns by -13.33% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, COF shares showcased -1.02% decrease. COF saw -20.92% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.44% compared to high within the same period of time.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] sitting at +21.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20%. These measurements indicate that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.01, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Capital One Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.91 and P/E Ratio of 7.71. These metrics all suggest that Capital One Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has 461.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.45 to 107.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 5.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.