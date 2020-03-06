Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] shares went lower by -4.39% from its previous closing of $1.14, now trading at the price of $1.09, also adding -0.05 points. Is COCP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of COCP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 17.63M float and a -14.66% run over in the last seven days. COCP share price has been hovering between $3.18 and $0.39 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.14.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -155.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.89 and its Current Ratio is 1.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] has 37.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $42.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 3.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 182.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.39, which indicates that it is 23.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.