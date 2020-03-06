D.R. Horton, Inc. [NYSE: DHI] shares went lower by -3.84% from its previous closing of $56.71, now trading at the price of $54.53, also adding -2.18 points. Is DHI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.79 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DHI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 335.35M float and a +2.23% run over in the last seven days. DHI share price has been hovering between $62.54 and $38.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

D.R. Horton, Inc. [NYSE:DHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] sitting at +11.68 and its Gross Margin at +22.01, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.10%. Its Return on Equity is 17.03, and its Return on Assets is 10.81. These metrics all suggest that D.R. Horton, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.30 and P/E Ratio of 11.63. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] earns $1,973,183 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 99.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 4.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] has 384.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.38 to 62.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 4.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.