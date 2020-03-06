Dell Technologies Inc.[DELL] stock saw a move by -5.83% on Thursday, touching 3.61 million. Based on the recent volume, Dell Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DELL shares recorded 785.65M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock could reach median target price of $56.00.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock additionally went down by -6.22% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -19.95% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DELL stock is set at -23.97% by far, with shares price recording returns by -13.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DELL shares showcased -20.21% decrease. DELL saw -42.10% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.21% compared to high within the same period of time.

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.38.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] sitting at +2.85 and its Gross Margin at +31.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.00%. Its Return on Assets is 4.00.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.65 and its Current Ratio is 0.71. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has 785.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.20 to 70.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 6.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] a Reliable Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.