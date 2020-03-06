Digirad Corporation [NASDAQ: DRAD] opened at $3.16 and closed at $3.19 a share within trading session on 03/05/20. That means that the stock gained by 129.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Digirad Corporation [NASDAQ: DRAD] had 7.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 38.50K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.74%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.27 during that period and DRAD managed to take a rebound to $11.40 in the last 52 weeks.

Digirad Corporation [NASDAQ:DRAD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.19.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Digirad Corporation [DRAD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digirad Corporation [DRAD] sitting at -3.42 and its Gross Margin at +16.22, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.40%. Its Return on Equity is -14.32, and its Return on Assets is -6.16. These metrics suggest that this Digirad Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Digirad Corporation [DRAD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Digirad Corporation [DRAD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.27.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Digirad Corporation [DRAD] earns $230,487 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Digirad Corporation [DRAD] has 1.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.27 to 11.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 222.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 16.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 86.80. This RSI suggests that Digirad Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Digirad Corporation [DRAD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digirad Corporation [DRAD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.