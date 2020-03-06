Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] dipped by -3.18% on the last trading session, reaching $64.57 price per share at the time. Discover Financial Services represents 311.16M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.09B with the latest information.

The Discover Financial Services traded at the price of $64.57 with 3.49 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DFS shares recorded 2.21M.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.69.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at +28.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.20%. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 25.57, and its Return on Assets is 2.62. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DFS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.38 and P/E Ratio of 7.12. These metrics all suggest that Discover Financial Services is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.17.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 311.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.24 to 92.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 4.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.