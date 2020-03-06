Equitable Holdings, Inc.[EQH] stock saw a move by -3.97% on Thursday, touching 1.78 million. Based on the recent volume, Equitable Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EQH shares recorded 490.47M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] stock could reach median target price of $29.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] stock additionally went down by -9.95% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.79% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EQH stock is set at 1.67% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EQH shares showcased -1.95% decrease. EQH saw -29.14% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.08% compared to high within the same period of time.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.14.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] sitting at -13.35, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.50%. Its Return on Equity is -12.65, and its Return on Assets is -0.74. These metrics suggest that this Equitable Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has 490.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.33 to 27.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.64. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.