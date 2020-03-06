E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $42.24 after ETFC shares went down by -1.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:ETFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] sitting at +42.52 and its Gross Margin at +85.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.10%. These measurements indicate that E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 14.57, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ETFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.79 and P/E Ratio of 11.03. These metrics all suggest that E*TRADE Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has 222.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.68 to 57.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 4.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.