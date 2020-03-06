Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE: AQUA] shares went lower by -4.77% from its previous closing of $20.34, now trading at the price of $19.37, also adding -0.97 points. Is AQUA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AQUA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 78.78M float and a -8.44% run over in the last seven days. AQUA share price has been hovering between $25.23 and $11.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE:AQUA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.34.

Fundamental Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] sitting at +5.95 and its Gross Margin at +29.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.60%. Its Return on Equity is -2.64, and its Return on Assets is -0.56. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AQUA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 275.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 267.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.59 and P/E Ratio of 39.09. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] earns $348,058 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.55 and its Current Ratio is 1.98. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] has 117.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.54 to 25.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.