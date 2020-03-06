Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] shares went lower by -7.40% from its previous closing of $10.14, now trading at the price of $9.39, also adding -0.75 points. Is FLR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.48 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FLR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 131.84M float and a -5.44% run over in the last seven days. FLR share price has been hovering between $41.91 and $8.99 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.14.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fluor Corporation [FLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fluor Corporation [FLR] sitting at +2.73 and its Gross Margin at +3.53, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.30%. Its Return on Equity is 7.13, and its Return on Assets is 2.42. These metrics suggest that this Fluor Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fluor Corporation [FLR] earns $359,268 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 1.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fluor Corporation [FLR] has 149.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.99 to 41.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.52, which indicates that it is 8.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fluor Corporation [FLR] a Reliable Buy?

Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.