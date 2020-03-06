Foot Locker, Inc. [FL] took an upward turn with a change of -8.95%, trading at the price of $30.62 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.62 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Foot Locker, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.06M shares for that time period. FL monthly volatility recorded 5.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.22%. PS value for FL stocks is 0.37 with PB recorded at 1.35.

Foot Locker, Inc. [NYSE:FL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Foot Locker, Inc. [FL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Foot Locker, Inc. [FL] sitting at +8.92 and its Gross Margin at +29.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.00%. Its Return on Equity is 19.98, and its Return on Assets is 9.56. These metrics all suggest that Foot Locker, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.71.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 2.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Foot Locker, Inc. [FL] has 96.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.98 to 65.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 10.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Foot Locker, Inc. [FL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. [FL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.