Harley-Davidson, Inc.[HOG] stock saw a move by -4.39% on Thursday, touching 1.64 million. Based on the recent volume, Harley-Davidson, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HOG shares recorded 156.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] stock could reach median target price of $36.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] stock additionally went down by -14.83% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.93% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HOG stock is set at -27.19% by far, with shares price recording returns by -22.58% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HOG shares showcased -11.69% decrease. HOG saw -35.80% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -4.15% compared to high within the same period of time.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [NYSE:HOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] sitting at +10.44 and its Gross Margin at +31.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 23.68, and its Return on Assets is 4.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HOG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 412.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 284.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.76 and P/E Ratio of 10.02. These metrics all suggest that Harley-Davidson, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] has 156.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.73 to 41.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 5.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.