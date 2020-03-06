Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] saw a change by -0.59% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $33.79. The company is holding 218.56M shares with keeping 215.72M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 27.94% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.65% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.09%, trading +17.21% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 218.56M shares valued at 1.13 million were bought and sold.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [NYSE:HTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.99.

Fundamental Analysis of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] sitting at +7.46 and its Gross Margin at +27.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is 0.91, and its Return on Assets is 0.47. These metrics suggest that this Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 87.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.65 and P/E Ratio of 236.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] has 218.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.41 to 34.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 3.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.