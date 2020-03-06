10x Genomics, Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] shares went lower by -13.35% from its previous closing of $72.59, now trading at the price of $62.90, also adding -9.69 points. Is TXG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.4 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TXG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 4.40M float and a -18.36% run over in the last seven days. TXG share price has been hovering between $108.36 and $45.11 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

10x Genomics, Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.59.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 10x Genomics, Inc. [TXG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 10x Genomics, Inc. [TXG] sitting at -11.82 and its Gross Margin at +75.18, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.80%. Its Return on Equity is -31.24, and its Return on Assets is -8.56. These metrics suggest that this 10x Genomics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -331.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.69. 10x Genomics, Inc. [TXG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 211.93.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.38 and its Current Ratio is 7.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

10x Genomics, Inc. [TXG] has 87.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.11 to 108.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.97. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is 10x Genomics, Inc. [TXG] a Reliable Buy?

10x Genomics, Inc. [TXG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.