Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.[CBLI] stock saw a move by 22.04% on Thursday, touching 1.31 million. Based on the recent volume, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CBLI shares recorded 12.19M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] stock could reach median target price of $40.00.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] stock additionally went up by +2.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.44% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CBLI stock is set at 131.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by 270.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CBLI shares showcased 137.51% increase. CBLI saw -29.46% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 605.38% compared to high within the same period of time.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ:CBLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.89.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] sitting at -421.72.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 320.00%. Its Return on Equity is -966.05, and its Return on Assets is -51.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CBLI financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 44.55.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] earns $71,137 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.91 and its Current Ratio is 4.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] has 12.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 605.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.14, which indicates that it is 27.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.