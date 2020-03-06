The share price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] inclined by $20.67, presently trading at $19.66. The company’s shares saw 18.93% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.53 recorded on 03/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as JEF fall by -1.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.65% compared to -0.27 of all time high it touched on 03/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.66%, while additionally gaining 7.49% during the last 12 months. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $26.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.34% increase from the current trading price.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] sitting at +3.46 and its Gross Margin at +86.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.70, and its Return on Assets is 1.98. These metrics suggest that this Jefferies Financial Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 97.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.20 and P/E Ratio of 6.45. These metrics all suggest that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] earns $1,081,376 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has 287.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.53 to 24.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 5.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.