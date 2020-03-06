Medical Properties Trust, Inc.[MPW] stock saw a move by 0.26% on Thursday, touching 4.6 million. Based on the recent volume, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MPW shares recorded 526.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] stock additionally went up by +9.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MPW stock is set at 29.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MPW shares showcased 22.79% increase. MPW saw -3.49% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 39.28% compared to high within the same period of time.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] sitting at +39.52 and its Gross Margin at +79.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60%. These measurements indicate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 6.43, and its Return on Assets is 3.19. These metrics suggest that this Medical Properties Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 99.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.30 and P/E Ratio of 27.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has 526.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.83 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 4.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.