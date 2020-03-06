New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] shares went higher by 0.64% from its previous closing of $11.72, now trading at the price of $11.80, also adding 0.08 points. Is NYCB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.34 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NYCB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 451.84M float and a +8.79% run over in the last seven days. NYCB share price has been hovering between $13.79 and $9.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYSE:NYCB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.72.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] sitting at +27.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.90%. These measurements indicate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has 478.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.38 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 4.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.