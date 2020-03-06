ONEOK, Inc.[OKE] stock saw a move by -2.79% on Thursday, touching 3.36 million. Based on the recent volume, ONEOK, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OKE shares recorded 418.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] stock could reach median target price of $79.00.

ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] stock additionally went up by +1.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.30% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OKE stock is set at 4.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OKE shares showcased -3.31% decrease. OKE saw -12.47% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.81% compared to high within the same period of time.

ONEOK, Inc. [NYSE:OKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.66.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ONEOK, Inc. [OKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] sitting at +18.46 and its Gross Margin at +19.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60%. These measurements indicate that ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.97, and its Return on Assets is 6.39. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.41. ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.40 and P/E Ratio of 22.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.48 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has 418.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.13 to 78.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 4.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. [OKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.