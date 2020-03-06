PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] opened at $18.67 and closed at $19.33 a share within trading session on 03/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.85% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.62.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] had 3.65 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.91M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $18.92 during that period and PBF managed to take a rebound to $35.15 in the last 52 weeks.

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE:PBF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PBF Energy Inc [PBF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] sitting at +2.42 and its Gross Margin at +3.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.16, and its Return on Assets is 3.72. These metrics suggest that this PBF Energy Inc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 6.68. These metrics all suggest that PBF Energy Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has 120.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.92 to 35.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 9.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.76. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PBF Energy Inc [PBF] a Reliable Buy?

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.