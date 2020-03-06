Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $17.96 after PEB shares went down by -6.51% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.21.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] sitting at +8.19 and its Gross Margin at +17.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.80%. Its Return on Equity is 3.12, and its Return on Assets is 1.71. These metrics suggest that this Pebblebrook Hotel Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.52. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.87 and P/E Ratio of 28.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has 134.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.01 to 33.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 6.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.04. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] a Reliable Buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.