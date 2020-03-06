The share price of Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] inclined by $20.15, presently trading at $20.38. The company’s shares saw 23.14% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.55 recorded on 03/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DOC jumped by +4.94% during the last week, even though the stock is still N/A by unch compared to 0.96 of all time high it touched on 03/05/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.98%, while additionally gaining 14.56% during the last 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.65. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.27% increase from the current trading price.

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.15.

Fundamental Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] sitting at +11.05 and its Gross Margin at +34.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.60%. These measurements indicate that Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.10%. Its Return on Equity is 3.11, and its Return on Assets is 1.75. These metrics suggest that this Physicians Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.60. Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.04 and P/E Ratio of 52.28. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has 195.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.55 to 20.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 3.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust [DOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.