Raytheon Company [RTN] took an upward turn with a change of -8.35%, trading at the price of $184.52 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.49 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Raytheon Company shares have an average trading volume of 1.89M shares for that time period. RTN monthly volatility recorded 3.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.01%. PS value for RTN stocks is 1.80 with PB recorded at 4.22.

Raytheon Company [NYSE:RTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $201.34.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Company [RTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Company [RTN] sitting at +16.36 and its Gross Margin at +26.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.50%. These measurements indicate that Raytheon Company [RTN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.20%. Its Return on Equity is 28.21, and its Return on Assets is 10.06. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Raytheon Company [RTN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Raytheon Company [RTN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.74 and P/E Ratio of 15.46. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Raytheon Company [RTN] earns $416,800 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.88. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Raytheon Company [RTN] has 285.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 169.64 to 233.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 6.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Company [RTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Company [RTN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.